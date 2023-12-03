Top track

MAVICA - Ada Road

MAVICA

The Grace
Sun, 3 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

MAVICA

+ Special Guests

This is a 14+ event (U16s accompanied by an adult).

Presented by FORM.

Lineup

Mavica

Venue

The Grace

Highbury Cres, Highbury East, London N5 1RD, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

