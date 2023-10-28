DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

White Lodge: Evening of The Music of Twin Peaks

The Blue Room
Sat, 28 Oct, 7:00 pm
PartyNashville
About

Limited Seating Available - First Come First Served

The Blue Room turns into the Lodge for a pre-Halloween costume party/soundtrack tribute with guest singers, pie, owls, and more.

Join us as we perform live music from the soundtrack of "Twin Peaks/Fire...

Presented by Third Man Events.

Lineup

Venue

The Blue Room

623 7th Avenue South, Nashville, Tennessee 37203, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

