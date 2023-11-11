DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Urban Voodoo Machine 20th Anniversary Show

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road
Sat, 11 Nov, 6:00 pm
£19.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Gypsy Hotel & Signature Brew Presents

The Urban Voodoo Machine 20th Anniversary Show Special

Live music from

The Urban Voodoo Machine

Expect a special show with many guest stars, circus, cabaret & DJ's to be revealed soon!

'London's finest Roots Orche...

Presented by Signature Brew.

The Urban Voodoo Machine

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road

Unit 15, Uplands Business Park, Blackhorse Ln, Walthamstow, London E17 5QJ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

