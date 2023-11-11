DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Gypsy Hotel & Signature Brew Presents
The Urban Voodoo Machine 20th Anniversary Show Special
Live music from
The Urban Voodoo Machine
Expect a special show with many guest stars, circus, cabaret & DJ's to be revealed soon!
'London's finest Roots Orche...
