Civic + These New South Whales

Crofters Rights
Mon, 11 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£12.10

About

CIVIC have reimagined the reckless intensity of proto-punk for an era of endless uncertainty. On the heels of their acclaimed album Taken By Force released earlier this year on ATO Records, they are thrilled to bring their blistering live show back to the...

Presented by Gravy Train.

Lineup

These New South Whales, Civic

Venue

Crofters Rights

117-119 Stokes Croft, Bristol BS1 3PY
Doors open7:00 pm
80 capacity

