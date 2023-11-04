Top track

Labyrinth presents: Themba Extended Set

E1
Sat, 4 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
From £25.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

South African sensation, THEMBA, returns for an extended set at the newly revamped E1 on November 4th.

After bursting onto the circuit back in 2018, Themba has dominated the world’s biggest stages alongside heavyweights like Black Coffee. His now-iconic b...

Presented by Labyrinth Events.

Lineup

1
Da Capo, Sparrow & Barbossa, Themba and 1 more

Venue

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

