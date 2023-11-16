Top track

I've Got Me

Joanna Sternberg + Maria Reis

B.leza
Thu, 16 Nov, 9:30 pm
GigsLisbon
€16.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Joanna Sternberg
Alma inspiradora no actual panorama da folk norte-americana, Sternberg é uma lenda local em ascensão. E faz tempo que não se escutavam líricas assim, carregadas de uma lucidez desesperada no meio de incertezas, receios ou surpresas própr Read more

Apresentado por Vale Perdido.

Lineup

Maria Reis, Joanna Sternberg

Venue

B.leza

Cais Do Gás 1, 1200-480 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Doors open9:30 pm
400 capacity

