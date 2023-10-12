DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A 3 day party celebrating the creatives of the Lower East Sides Art, Music and Fashion
October 12
Hosted by Linus Coraggio DJ: Connie T. Empress Soul Cake
JOff Wilson Laura Sativa Sara Fendley
Faith NYC
Felice Rosser Fin Hunt Charlie Nieland
Density
