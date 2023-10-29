Top track

Anatolia

THYLACINE

Musicbox Lisboa
Sun, 29 Oct, 9:30 pm
GigsLisbon
€22.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

THYLACINE é o projeto do produtor e músico francês William Rezé. A palavra é a designação científica do lobo da tasmânia, uma espécie que se extinguiu há cerca de 70 anos. E tal facto oferece um vislumbre do maravilhoso mundo imaginado musicalmente por Rez Read more

Presented by Musicbox.

Venue

Musicbox Lisboa

Rua Nova Do Carvalho 24, 1200-019 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Doors open9:00 pm

