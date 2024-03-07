Top track

Big Country 'Steeltown' + The Icicle Works

Ipswich Corn Exchange
Thu, 7 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsIpswich
£35.75

About

BIG COUNTRY

'Return To Steeltown' 40th Anniversary Tour 1984-2024

+ special guests: THE ICICLE WORKS (Ian McNabb & Chris Layhe)

‘Steeltown’ was the second studio album by Big Country which was recorded at ABBA’s Polar Studios in Stockholm with producti Read more

Presented by AGMP.

Lineup

Big Country, The Icicle Works

Venue

Ipswich Corn Exchange

King Street, Ipswich, England IP1 1DH, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

