The Check In

Archive
Tue, 20 Aug 2024, 7:00 pm
ComedyLeeds
£3The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Stand up comedy every Tuesday at Archive, come on thru and watch us struggle xx

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Leeds Comedy Project.

Archive

94 Kirkstall Road, Leeds, LS3 1HD, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

