Elemental LDN: Airod, Åmrtüm, Kyle E, Talantösis

Egg
Sat, 2 Dec, 11:00 pm
£11

About

"Elemental" is not just a gathering of music enthusiasts, but a testament to the raw power of electronic music. The event seeks to celebrate the intrinsic connection between human emotion and sound waves, bringing together a diverse range of talents to cre

Presented by EGG.
Lineup

Airod, ÅMRTÜM, Kyle E

Venue

Egg

200 York Way, London N7 9AX
Doors open11:00 pm
900 capacity

