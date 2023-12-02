DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
"Elemental" is not just a gathering of music enthusiasts, but a testament to the raw power of electronic music. The event seeks to celebrate the intrinsic connection between human emotion and sound waves, bringing together a diverse range of talents to cre
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.