Nueve Desconocidos

Radar Estudios
Sat, 16 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsVigo
€12.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Nueve Desconocidos

Nueve Desconocidos presenta su nuevo álbum Toque de Ánimas.

Trae el espiritismo más techno-gótico a la música independiente, de la mano con una nueva etapa musical que describe como “introspectiva pero bailable”.

Organizado por All Nighters.

Lineup

Nueve Desconocidos

Venue

Radar Estudios

Rúa Iglesias Esponda, 30, 36201 Vigo, Pontevedra, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

