Noche de Los Sexy Spookys

El Cid
Wed, 18 Oct, 10:00 pm
TheatreLos Angeles
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
For this month we will be paying tribute to our favorite characters in films from all genres and decades. We have drag performances, boylesque and burlesque acts as well!!

This is a 21+ event

Noche de: Paloma Blvk & Catalina de la Rosa
No Covid-19 entry requirements

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

