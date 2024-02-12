DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Luca Argentero - È questa la vita che sognavo da bambino?

Teatro Colosseo
Mon, 12 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
TheatreTorino
From €29.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
È questa la vita che sognavo da bambino? è prodotto da Stefano Francioni Produzioni; scritto da Gianni Corsi, Luca Argentero ed Edoardo Leo, che ne cura anche la regia; musiche di Davide Cavuti.

Luca Argentero racconta le storie di tre grandi personaggi d

Presentato da Colosseo SRL.

Teatro Colosseo

Via Madama Cristina, 71, 10125 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

