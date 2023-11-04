Top track

Daniela Pes - A Te Sola

Preview ManifestoFest | Daniela Pes | Indian Wells

Angelo Mai
Sat, 4 Nov, 9:30 pm
GigsRoma
About

Preview in collaborazione con le ScuderieMArteLive presso Angelo Mai

Il Festival accede all’interno della dimensione umana: Vis Viva è energia che percorre i corpi, uno scambio continuo in grado di generare movimento, vigore, trasformazione e crescita.

P Read more

ScuderieMArteLive
Lineup

Daniela Pes, Indian Wells

Venue

Angelo Mai

Viale delle Terme di Caracalla, 55, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm
190 capacity

