DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dosis Tour

Sala Totem
Fri, 12 Apr 2024, 11:59 pm
GigsPamplona
From €18.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dosis Tour es una experiencia explosiva que dejará sin aliento a los sedientos del frenesí más duro.

Parkineos, The Whistlers y Amygdala presentan una experiencia sensorial que ha sido meticulosamente diseñada para transportar tus pies y tu mente a territ...

Este es un evento +18 - Los menores de edad tienen prohibida la entrada
Organizado por Polar

Venue

Sala Totem

Pol. Ind. Landazábal Calle 1, 10, 31610 Villava, Navarra, Spain
Doors open12:00 am

