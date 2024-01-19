DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ward Hayden & The Outliers (A Celebration of Hank Williams - Live)

Sala Clamores
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€18.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

“Mi mayor inspiración de siempre a la hora de formar una banda y escribir mis propias canciones ha sido la visión de crear música que combinara los estilos de Hank Williams y Chuck Berry. Letras que toquen aspectos de la vida que pueden ser turbulentos y d Read more

Organizado por The Mad Note Co.

Lineup

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.