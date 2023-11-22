DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Visaka X Bacalao!

Cafe KOKO
Wed, 22 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Visaka was born in London to parents of Sri Lankan and Gambian Heritage. She lived in Gambia until the age of 4 before returning to The UK where she has lived ever since. With the percussive sounds of West Africa blended with the East and everything in bet Read more

Presented by Cafe KOKO.

Cafe KOKO

74 Crowndale Road, Camden, London, NW1 1NW, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity
