Top track

Robinin, Victor Ray - Rainy Day

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Victor Ray

Trabendo
Fri, 15 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€20.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Robinin, Victor Ray - Rainy Day
Got a code?

About

Né en Ouganda et élevé à Newcastle, Victor Ray est un chanteur, auteur-compositeur de 23 ans, acclamé pour ses performances dans les rues de Londres.

Ayant déménagé à Londres il y a cinq ans, Victor a d'abord commencé à jouer dans la rue pour gagner suffi Read more

Présenté par OCTOPUS.

Lineup

Victor Ray

Venue

Trabendo

Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.