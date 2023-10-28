DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LOCO DISCO HALLOWEEN WEEKEND (night 2/2)

Social Costa Mesa
Sat, 28 Oct, 9:00 pm
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
HALLOWEEN WEEKEND NIGHT 2/2 WITH A HUGE SPECIAL GUEST WHOSE HAS RELEASES ON OBSESSIONS, REPOPULATE MARS, TECHNE AND MANY MANY MORE

?????? ?????????

DANGERHOUSE, ROB MOSKAVI + KALEIDESCOPE PRODUCTIONS TAKEOVER w/ BOBBY SERNA, KASTO, KIRROS & TRISTAN CHANT Read more

Presented by Loco Disco.

Social Costa Mesa

512 West 19th Street, Costa Mesa, California 92627, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

