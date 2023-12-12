Top track

Meg - Distante

Meg - MArteLive Day 1

QUBE Sala A
Tue, 12 Dec, 10:30 pm
GigsRoma
€16.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

BIOGRAFIA

Nel corso della sua carriera Meg, autrice, cantante e produttrice ha esplorato molteplici mondi sonori, alla costante ricerca di “nuovi accordi e nuove scale”.

Alla fine del 2004, Meg dà vita al suo primo disco solista dal titolo “Meg”, seguito Read more

Lineup

Meg

Venue

QUBE Sala A

Via Di Portonaccio 212, 00159 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

