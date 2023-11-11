DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
XOYO -Keyrah
+ Special Guests
Keyrah + Special Guests
Saturday 11th November
XOYO Birmingham
9pm - 3am - 18+ Event
(Last Entry 1am)
Brought to you by Keyrah, Weird Science & XOYO
*Everyone must show valid photographic ID
*Admission to XO
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.