Keyrah + Special Guests

XOYO Birmingham
Sat, 11 Nov, 9:00 pm
DJBirmingham
From £11
Event information

XOYO -Keyrah 
+ Special Guests

Keyrah + Special Guests
Saturday 11th November
XOYO Birmingham
9pm - 3am - 18+ Event
(Last Entry 1am)

Brought to you by Keyrah, Weird Science & XOYO

*Everyone must show valid photographic ID
Presented by Weird Science.

Lineup

Keyrah

Venue

XOYO Birmingham

Lower Trinity Street, Birmingham, B9 4AG, United Kingdom
Doors open9:00 pm

