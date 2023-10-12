DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Collywobblers Comedy Club

The Emerald Rooms at McGovern Park
Thu, 12 Oct, 6:45 pm
ComedyRuislip
About

Thursday 12th October 2023 Collywobblers Comedy at The Emerald Rooms Ruislip :

Stefano Paolini , James Dowdeswell , Pearse Egan , Mags , Runi Talwar & MC Sion James

*Plus Ticket Includes a Free Pint of Beer / Cider for arrivals before 7pm.

Presented by Collywobblers Comedy.

Lineup

3
Stefano Paolini, James Dowdeswell, Mags and 3 more

Venue

The Emerald Rooms at McGovern Park

HA4 6QX, Ruislip, Greater London, England, United Kingdom
Doors open6:45 pm

