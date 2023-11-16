Top track

Johnny Marsiglia - Ultimo tiro (feat. NIO)

Johnny Marsiglia "Gara 7" Tour Club - Locomotiv

Locomotiv Club
Thu, 16 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsBologna
€17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Il 16 Giugno 2023 dopo cinque anni, pubblica Gara 7, un album molto personale e profondo, che affronta temi importanti come la ricerca della serenità e del tempo. Gara 7, titolo dell’album, ispirato al mondo del basket, suggerisce che c’è molto di più diet Read more

Presentato da Django Music.

Johnny Marsiglia

Via Sebastiano Serlio, 25/2, 40128 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

