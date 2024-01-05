DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Blind test Philippe Maurice et Capitaine

Blonde Venus
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
PartyBordeaux
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Vous aviez imaginé entamer cette nouvelle année comme ça ? Qu'on se le dise, cette première semaine de janvier est juste dingue ! Après du ciné, un loto tamponneuse et avant une bonne boum de fin des vacances, on se retrouve ce samedi 5 janvier avec les in Read more

Présenté par BLONDE VENUS.

Lineup

Venue

Blonde Venus

Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux, France
Doors open7:00 pm

