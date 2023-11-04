DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Decadance Club Night

Paper Dress Vintage
Sat, 4 Nov, 10:45 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Abel, Lukas & Pierre return to Paper Dress Vintage for another slice of late night grooving.

Expect a sexy disco club night with vocoder-driven tunes alongside bountiful helpings of italo, synth boogie, a touch of Japanese city pop & funk grooves ⚡

Get u Read more

Presented by Decadance.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Open in maps
Doors open10:45 pm
180 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs