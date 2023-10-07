Top track

Descolada & Friends (w/ Low Groves + Vandiver)

Story Parlor
Sat, 7 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsAsheville
$14.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Descolada is an Americana, Country and Folk music project led by Colton Ray Nelson. Reared and raised in Northern Indiana, the well humored melancholy of the Midwest seeps through the pores of his songs.

Descolada’s sound is rooted in tradition. However, Read more

Presented by Lonesome Station.

Lineup

Vandiver, Low Groves, Descolada

Venue

Story Parlor

227 Haywood Road, Asheville, North Carolina 28806, United States
Doors open7:30 pm

