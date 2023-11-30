Top track

Grove

The White Hotel
Thu, 30 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Producer/vocalist Grove contorts dancehall, bass and hip-hop into a brand new beast, spurred by sensual liberation and political defiance. Inspired by the DIY nature and ethos of punk, the catharsis of dance music & the power of Jamaican soundsystem cultur Read more

Presented by FORM.

Lineup

Grove

Venue

The White Hotel

Dickinson Street, Salford, M3 7LW, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

