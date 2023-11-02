Top track

Brower • The Whiffs • The Speedways (UK)

Union Pool
Thu, 2 Nov, 8:00 pm
$15.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Brower

The Whiffs

The Speedways (UK)

8pm $12/$15

This is a 21+ event (physical ID required)

Presented by Union Pool.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Brower, The Whiffs, The Speedways

Venue

Union Pool

484 Union Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

