King Buffalo

El Club Detroit
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
Detroit
$27.20

About

King Buffalo is the trio of vocalist/guitarist Sean McVay, bassist Dan Reynolds, and drummer Scott Donaldson. Since forming in 2013, the self-proclaimed "heavy psych" band has made its name via 4 Full-lengths, 4EPs, and tours with Clutch, Uncle Acid and th Read more

Presented by El Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

REZN, King Buffalo (USA)

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA

Doors open7:00 pm

