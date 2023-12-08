Top track

JJJJJerome Ellis - Loops of Retreat - Single Edit

JJJJJerome Ellis + Agnes Martian

The Lab
Fri, 8 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsSan Francisco
$23.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

JJJJJerome Ellis (any pronoun) is a disabled animal, artist, and proud stutterer. He prays, reads, gardens, cycles, surfs, and plays. Through music, text, performance, video, and photography he researches relationships among blackness, disabled speech, div

Presented by The Lab.

Lineup

Agnes Martian, JJJJJerome Ellis

Venue

The Lab

2948 16th Street, San Francisco, California 94103, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

