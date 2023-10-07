DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Szn 5 Release Party

DROM
Sat, 7 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
$26.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Drink.More.Water & Baby's Presents: Szn 5 Release Party

with Savoia, Denmark, Laurel Canyon + Julia Cumming B2B Nick Kivlen (dj set)

+ Doors @ 10PM

This is an 21+ event

Presented by Drink.More.Water & Baby's Presents

Venue

DROM

85 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.