Solar's FIVE

Porkchop
Sun, 22 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsChicago
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
This is a 21+ event

Presented by MusicFest Chicago.

Porkchop

1132 West Grand Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60642, United States
Doors open8:30 pm

