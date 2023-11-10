Top track

Joanna Sternberg (solo) + Haley Blais (solo) + Leith Ross (solo)

St Matthias Church
Fri, 10 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£20.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

I've Got Me
About

Joanna Sternberg (solo) + Haley Blais (solo) + Leith Ross (solo) presented By Pitchfork Festival London

Pitchfork Festival London is part of Bershka x DICE moved by music

Presented by Pitchfork Festival London.

Lineup

Leith Ross, Haley Blais, Joanna Sternberg

Venue

St Matthias Church

Wordsworth Rd, Stoke Newington, London N16 8DD, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
Accessibility information

