Joshwa

SPYBAR
Sat, 2 Mar 2024, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
$25

About

Joshwa is a London based DJ/producer who has quickly arisen as one of the most exciting names to come out of the Underground Dance scene, releasing on a variety of respected imprints including FFRR, Repopulate Mars, Cr2, Glasgow Underground, LoveJuice, Spi Read more

Presented by Spybar.
Lineup

Joshwa

Venue

SPYBAR

646 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

