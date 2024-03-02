DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Joshwa is a London based DJ/producer who has quickly arisen as one of the most exciting names to come out of the Underground Dance scene, releasing on a variety of respected imprints including FFRR, Repopulate Mars, Cr2, Glasgow Underground, LoveJuice, Spi
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.