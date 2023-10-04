Top track

ascendant vierge présente Turbulences

Ground Control Gare de Lyon
Wed, 4 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

ascendant vierge présente TURBULENCES à Ground Control !

Viens vivre en exclusivité la sortie du vinyle d'ascendant vierge - "Une Nouvelle Chance " le 4 octobre.

Qui est ascendant vierge ?

Fruit de la rencontre musicale entre la chanteuse Mathilde Ferna Read more

Présenté par ALLO LA LUNE.
Lineup

Ascendant Vierge

Venue

Ground Control Gare de Lyon

81 Rue du Charolais, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open6:30 pm

