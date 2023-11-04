DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dosser / Cigarettes For Breakfast / Spirit Weak / Cutie Riot

PhilaMOCA
Sat, 4 Nov, 8:00 pm
$14.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Dosser : https://dossermd.bandcamp.com/

Cigarettes for Breakfast : https://cigarettesforbreakfast.com/

Spirit Weak : https://spiritweak.bandcamp.com

Cutie Riot : https://www.instagram.com/cutie_riot/

All ages

No Covid-19 entry requirements

Dosser, Cigarettes for Breakfast

PhilaMOCA

531 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

