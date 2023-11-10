Top track

Daniel Avery - Into The Arms Of Stillness

Daniel Avery & Special Guests

KOKO
Fri, 10 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
About

"Dear Friends, I'll be taking over KOKO on Friday 10th November and inviting some very special guests along for the ride. It's going to be special. Come join us.

Love + light.

Daniel x"

This is an 18+ event

Presented by KOKO.

Lineup

1
Daniel Avery, Manni Dee, Roman Flügel and 1 more

Venue

KOKO

1A Camden High St, London NW1 7JE
Doors open10:00 pm
1500 capacity
