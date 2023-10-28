Top track

Young Roc, Shelley FKA DRAM - Do You Got Moxie?

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Boiler Room: Melbourne | Saturday Afterparty

Platform One
Sat, 28 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJMelbourne
Selling fast
A$39.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Young Roc, Shelley FKA DRAM - Do You Got Moxie?
Got a code?

About

We heard you and it’s happening, we’ve added an Afterparty to our Saturday show this October. Tickets on sale now!

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Boiler Room, Soothsayer & MG Live

Lineup

Venue

Platform One

375 Flinders Street, Melbourne Victoria 3000, Australia
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.