DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Yuston XIII

Le Ferrailleur
Fri, 12 Apr 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsNantes
Selling fast
€25.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Yuston XIII est un artiste qui a transformé la musique en une fenêtre sur son âme. Il a commencé à créer dans l'intimité de sa chambre d'adolescent, en regardant des vidéos sur YouTube pour apprendre les techniques de composition, d'enregistrement et de mi Read more

Présenté par CARTEL [BZH].

Lineup

Yuston XIII

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.