Autoestima Hasta el Cielo Perreo Hasta el Suelo

Felina x Mala Suerte

El Sol
Thu, 19 Oct, 11:59 pm
PartyMadrid
About

Felina x Mala Suerte se toman Madrid para una noche de #fullperreo, #fullguaracha #fullRKT y todo lo que se baila - in between - pa’ azotar baldosa, quebrar cadera y menearlo amooor.

Rico, rico, rico, todo lo rico el jueves 19 de octubre abrimos el portal Read more

Organizado por El Sol.

Lineup

Linapary, Mala Suerte

Venue

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

