DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
BRONSON OPENING PARTY SEASON 2023/2024
BROCCOLI PARTY - Fresh Hits & Ever Green
INGRESSO RISERVATO AI MAGGIORI DI 18 ANNI
Dj set: Trinity - ToffoloMuzik - Party Marty + Special Guest: Foto Del Mare
La nostra nuova ricetta tutta da ballare nel clubbing
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.