Bronson Opening - Broccoli Party

Bronson
Sat, 21 Oct, 11:00 pm
PartyRavenna
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
BRONSON OPENING PARTY SEASON 2023/2024

BROCCOLI PARTY - Fresh Hits & Ever Green

INGRESSO RISERVATO AI MAGGIORI DI 18 ANNI

Dj set: Trinity - ToffoloMuzik - Party Marty + Special Guest: Foto Del Mare

La nostra nuova ricetta tutta da ballare nel clubbing

Presentato da Triade di Angiolini Emanuele e c snc.

Venue

Bronson

Via Cella, 50, 48124 Madonna Dell'albero RA, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

