DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Klang: Pangea, Politeia

Hacienda
Fri, 1 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsRoma
€16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Klang X Hacienda

𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴.

𝐊𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐆: 𝐏𝐀𝐍𝐆𝐄𝐀

𝑺𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒄 𝑨𝒕𝒍𝒂𝒔

FRIDAY 01/12/2023: 𝑷𝑶𝑳𝑰𝑻𝑬𝑰𝑨

h. 22:00

𝘭𝘪𝘷𝘦: Katarina Gryvul, Flora Yin-Wong, S280F, Zoe Mc Pherson

𝘥𝘫: Pearl River Sound

Media Partners: NERO Editions, Zero

Presentato da Hacienda di Popi e Renato srl & KLANG
Lineup

Katarina Gryvul, Flora Yin-Wong, S280F and 2 more

Venue

Hacienda

Via Galla Placidia, 27, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

