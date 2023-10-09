DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

New Jokes Monday

The Bill Murray
Mon, 9 Oct, 8:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join top comedians Red Richardson, Josh Weller, Tatty Macleod, Micky Overman and Ed Night as they try out some new jokes.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Angel Comedy.

Lineup

2
Red Richardson, Josh Weller, Tatty Macleod and 2 more

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.