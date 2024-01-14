Top track

The Vaccines - Heartbreak Kid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Vaccines: Live + Signing (3pm Doors)

Rough Trade East
Sun, 14 Jan 2024, 3:00 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
From £15.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Vaccines - Heartbreak Kid
Got a code?

About

Rough Trade East is very excited to present a live in-store matinee performance and signing from The Vaccines. This unique event celebrates the release of their new album, 'Pick-Up Full Of Pink Carnations', released via Thirty Tigers.

Tickets for this eve Read more

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

The Vaccines

Venue

Rough Trade East

The Old Truman Brewery, 150 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.