It Girl!

Timbre Room
Fri, 27 Oct, 7:00 pm
PartySeattle
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Pupusa and This Girl Present: It Girl!

A monthly drag show for the stars among us.

Exclusively at Timbre Room on the Fourth Friday of each month!

Hosts:

Pupusa @pupusaqueen

This Girl @thisgirlinseattle

Featuring:

Monday Morning @missmondaymourning Read more

Presented by Timbre Room.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Timbre Room

1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

