Yoko Yamada: Stand-Up Comedy a Siracusa

ARSonica
Sun, 12 Nov, 7:00 pm
ComedySiracusa
€9.50
MARY POPPINS E I DONI DELLA MORTE

Dopo il successo del precedente monologo, Yoko Yamada è pronta a riportare sul palco tutta

la sua ironia con “Mary Poppins e i doni della morte”, uno spettacolo che affronta temi come

le tentazioni, il lavoro, i cartoni Read more

Powered by Comedy Show

Yoko Yamada

ARSonica

Via Augusto Von Platen 41, 96100 Syracuse Syracuse, Italy
Doors open6:00 pm

