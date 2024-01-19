Top track

Parker Millsap - Truck Stop Gospel

Parker Millsap and Robert Ellis

The Blue Room
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsNashville
$25.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This Event is General Admission - Standing Room Only

Robert Ellis:

Recorded live to tape in just two days, Robert Ellis’s exquisite new album, Yesterday’s News, is as stripped-down as it gets, with the celebrated songwriter and producer’s delicate, reedy Read more

Presented by Third Man Events.

Lineup

Venue

The Blue Room

623 7th Avenue South, Nashville, Tennessee 37203, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

