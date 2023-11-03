Top track

Ragabash - Daydream

Ragabash, Blah Spa, and Mr Kat

The 13th Floor
Fri, 3 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsAustin
$10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

On Friday, November 3rd, join us in celebrating the debut album release of "Lotus Eater" by Ragabash with support from Blah Spa and Mr. Kat!

Ragabash

https://linktr.ee/ragabashmusic

Blah Spa

https://spotify.link/7oxycBQLBDb

Mr. Kat

https://mrkatband.

Presented by The 13th Floor.

Lineup

Blah Spa

Venue

The 13th Floor

711 Red River Street, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

