Nina GI / Leone & The Ascension / Sender

Static Age Records
Thu, 9 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$12.12

About

NINA GI

Asheville based hip-hop r&b songstress.

LEONE & THE ASCENSION (Charlotte, NC)

Singer and performer Leone is the blast from the past we didn't know we all needed. His debut EP, Angst (2019), was hailed as a "very impressive debut" and deemed to b Read more

Presented by Static Age Records.

Lineup

Nina GI, Leone & The Ascension, Sender

Venue

Static Age Records

110 North Lexington Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open8:00 pm
65 capacity

